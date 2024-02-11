Greentown roundabout deserves significant study because of impact to the community

Roundabouts can be terrific traffic tools.

They keep motorists moving, reduce accidents and eliminate the need for stop signs and traffic signals.

But they also disrupt neighborhoods and business districts while they are under construction — and sometimes after — and they can be confusing if there are multiple lanes with vehicles entering, exiting and continuing on.

Northeast Ohio has added numerous roundabouts over the last decade. (Green feels like it added 47 of them in a short stretch along Massillon Road — a huge exaggeration, but there are several back-to-back-to-back at intersections in the community.) They are no longer foreign or motorist mazes to fear.

The intersection of Cleveland Avenue NW and State Street NW in Greentown, a neighborhood in Lake Township, is the latest spot targeted for a roundabout. The Stark County Engineer's Office is studying how to make the intersection safer and to move traffic through there. That includes the possibility of a roundabout — it also may not.

Right now, there's a traffic signal at the intersection.

There were 23 accidents there from 2020 to 2022, according to the Stark County Area Transportation Study's most recent report on dangerous intersections. So it's obvious that some safety measures are warranted.

Some Greentown residents are already opposed to the roundabout option. They worry that any major construction would involve demolishing buildings around the intersection, destroying the character of the area.

The county has warned that any major makeover could include acquiring some buildings. There's not much room from the road to the neighboring buildings.

Robert Pavkov III, who grew up in Greentown, has launched an online petition opposing a roundabout. Last week, it had more than 400 signatures.

Meanwhile, Patty Garber, who lives on Cleveland Avenue near the intersection, told Repository staff writer Grace Springer: "If they tear it all down, Greentown is gone."

We aren't against a roundabout. We recognize how they improve safety and keep traffic flowing at the same time. The good news is that any construction likely isn't starting until 2027 at the earliest so there's plenty of opportunity for study and feedback from the community.

We encourage the county to look at every safety option available here and be cognizant of how a roundabout — even if it is the best idea — would impact Greentown.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County needs to study potential Greentown roundabout