GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

Based on GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:GHG) earnings update on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly in-line with historical trends, with earnings growth rate expected to be 18% in the upcoming year, relative to the past five-year average earnings growth of 19% per year. By 2020, we can expect GreenTree Hospitality Group’s bottom line to reach CN¥465m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of CN¥394m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for GreenTree Hospitality Group. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect GreenTree Hospitality Group to keep growing?

The 6 analysts covering GHG view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of GHG's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 12% based on the most recent earnings level of CN¥394m to the final forecast of CN¥570m by 2022. EPS reaches CN¥6.84 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥3.97 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 42% to 40% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For GreenTree Hospitality Group, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

