GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for GreenTree Hospitality Group:

0.20 = CN¥540m ÷ (CN¥3.4b - CN¥714m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, GreenTree Hospitality Group has an ROCE of 20%.

See our latest analysis for GreenTree Hospitality Group

Is GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.5% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from GreenTree Hospitality Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:GHG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

GreenTree Hospitality Group has total liabilities of CN¥714m and total assets of CN¥3.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROCE

With that in mind, GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROCE appears pretty good. GreenTree Hospitality Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.