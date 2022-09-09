GreenTree Hospitality Group's (NYSE:GHG) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for GreenTree Hospitality Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = CN¥155m ÷ (CN¥4.7b - CN¥1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, GreenTree Hospitality Group has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.7%.

See our latest analysis for GreenTree Hospitality Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GreenTree Hospitality Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

What Can We Tell From GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at GreenTree Hospitality Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 4.5%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for GreenTree Hospitality Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 61% over the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

GreenTree Hospitality Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

While GreenTree Hospitality Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

