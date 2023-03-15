Greenup Co. grand jury takes up child support, other felony cases

Mar. 15—GREENUP — For the second time this year, a Greenup County grand jury has issued indictments in a slew of felony child support cases.

Unlike most felonies, flagrant non-support of a child is prosecuted not by the Commonwealth's attorney, but the county attorney. During his campaign, first-year county attorney Matthew Warnock said he would start prosecuting those cases again.

The grand jury also took up cases ranging from theft to drug dealing, court records show.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted March 9 by a Greenup County grand jury:

—Justin David Wilson, 43, of Vanceburg, was indicted on one count of theft in excess of $10,000 in value, one count of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree being a persistent felony offender.

—Oley J. Burgess, 44, of Russell, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.

—Eric S. Howard aka "Tuffy," 57, of South Shore, was indicted on one count of meth trafficking and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

—Destiny P. Collins, 30, of South Shore, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree perjury.

The following people were indicted on flagrant non-support charges:

—Nena Shaban, 37, of Flatwoods

—Stephanie Nukols, 43, of Wheelersburg

—Joshua May, 46, of Raceland

—Fredrick Dean, 47, of Huntington

—Christopher A. Russell, 46, of Ironton

—Frank L. Robinson Jr., 45, of Newark, Ohio

—Ricky L. Collins, 47, of Ashland

—Tyler Bryant, 27, of Sunbury

—Billy Jordan, 41, of Grayson

—Rachael Elizabeth Castle, 35, of Greenup

—Mitchell Royster, 37, of Garrison

—Amy Bellamy Hardy aka Amy Rice, 36, of Ashland

—Jeffrey Clay Gullett, 42, of Lexington

—Nicholas Ray Caldwell, 24, of Worthington

—Stephen T. Hamilton, 43, of Canon City, Colorado

—Harry Mulvaney, 43, of Ashland

—John R. Casey, 40, of South Point

—Michael Allen Craig, 44, of Louisville

—Stephanie Sparks, 40, of Ashland

—David Russell Jr., 34, of Ashland

