Greenup Co.'s Thompson launches state rep. campaign

Dec. 13—FRANKFORT — Greenup County Republican Aaron Thompson has filed paperwork with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office to be a candidate for Kentucky State Representative in the 98th District, which includes northeast Kentucky communities in Greenup County and a portion of Boyd County.

"As your state representative, I pledge to commit myself to serving the people of northeast Kentucky, and will be a determined advocate for our region," Thompson said, noting he has five main areas of concern:

-Prioritizing economic and work force development and retention for eastern Kentucky;

-Making Kentucky more economically competitive and eliminating the state income tax;

-Ensuring efficient operation and fiscal management of state government;

-Continuing development of infrastructure including internet and cell phone reception alongside our county officials; and

-Supporting public policy through a Christian, constitutional and conservative viewpoint.

Thompson has been an executive director and field representative in the Kentucky Governor's Office and Department for Local Government; was a director of special projects for a U.S. Congressman; and assisted Kentuckians navigating the federal government.

A native of South Shore and current resident of Russell, Thompson is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Greenup County High School.