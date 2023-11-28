Greenup Countians die in Texas auto accident

Nov. 28—According to Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall, two Greenup County men were killed in an automobile accident in Texas.

Lane Wireman and Seth Brown have died, according to a press release.

"Our hearts go out to our Emergency Management Director Garth Wireman and his family for the loss of his baby brother, Lane Wireman," Hall said in the release. "We also want to send our deepest condolences to the family of Seth Brown. ... Please keep both families in your prayers during these difficult times."

Wireman was 24. Brown was 25.