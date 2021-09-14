Greenup County grand jury indicts four people

Sep. 14—GREENUP — A grand jury sitting in Greenup indicted four people last week on various charges, from bail jumping to first-degree burglary.

The relatively thin stack of indictments was handed up Sept. 9, according to court records.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be misconstrued to indicate guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Brian James Chapman, 48, of Columbia, Alabama, was indicted in two separate cases on one count of first-degree bail jumping each.

—James Walter Woodel, 30, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-degree burglary, one count theft of a firearm and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Wilburn Dean Richmond, 48, of Morehead, was indicted on one count of first-degree bail jumping and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.

—Shelly A. Adkins, 44, of Argillite, was indicted on three counts of welfare fraud.

