Greenup County man federally indicted

Apr. 21—ASHLAND — A Flatwoods man charged on the state level with possessing and distributing child pornography was indicted by a federal grand jury this week.

Robert T. Adams, 50, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court earlier this month when his counsel, Sebastian M. Joy, raised concerns regarding the progression of Adams's case.

State prosecutors said the lull in progress was due to a pending indictment by the United States.

Adams's indictment was filed in United States District Court in the Eastern District of Kentucky on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Adams knowingly possessed matter of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Adams was indicted in state court in June 2021 on three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and nine counts of possessing child pornography. It is unclear if he will be tried in state court as well.

Adams is facing 20 years in prison, if convicted federally.

