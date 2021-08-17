Greenup grand jury back at it again

Aug. 17—GREENUP — A grand jury sitting in Greenup County issued indictments against a few folks Thursday, ranging from DUI to heroin importation.

The grand jury issued indictments against eight people last week, a relatively light stack for the body that meets about once a month.

A grand jury is a group of citizens called together to establish the probable cause of a felony. Once somebody has been indicted, their case goes into circuit court for adjudication.

Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, nor should it be perceived as one.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Michael Todd Gumbert, 53, of Wurtland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of methamphetamine and one count of public intoxication.

—Sandra Hicks Akers, 70, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of simple possession of methamphetamine, one count of DUI, one count of driving without insurance, one count of improper registration and one count of driving with one headlight. In a separate indictment, Akers was charged with one count of first-degree bail jumping.

—James Ray Hieneman, 50, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of trafficking in more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

—Laura Elizabeth Allen, 41, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening, one count of resisting arrest and one count of public intoxication.

—Noah D. Lambert, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of importing heroin, one count of heroin trafficking, one count of trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, one count of trafficking in less between 1 and 3 grams of cocaine and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

—James Russell Wolfe Jr., 45, of Garrison, was indicted in two separate cases. He's been charged in one indictment with second-degree escape and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. In the other case, he's been charged with one count of theft by deception more than $500 in value and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.

—Rodney Reece Rymer, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of importing heroin, one count of trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth and one count of trafficking in between 1 and 3 grams of cocaine.

