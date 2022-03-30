Greenup grand jury to hear case of drug suspect

Mar. 30—GREENUP — A suspected drug peddler from Portsmouth has agreed to have his case heard by a Greenup County grand jury, after waiving a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Richard D. Hieneman, 31, was charged March 22 following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. 23 in Greenup County, according to court records.

A citation from Greenup City Police states the officer pulled Hieneman over after receiving reports that someone inside a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was chucking objects out of the window.

After discovering Hieneman was driving without a valid license and that he had a warrant out of Boyd County, the officer arrested him, records show.

During a pat-down, the officer turned up a 2.1-gram bag of meth, 0.7 grams of fentanyl and some rock salt used to cut both the substances down.

Judge Paul E. Craft ordered Hieneman's case to be sent on to the grand jury after the suspect waived his preliminary hearing through his attorney, Charlie Oppenheimer.

