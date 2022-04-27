Greenup grand jury indicts once-elusive Rickett

Apr. 27—Notorious car chase suspect Tracy Rickett — who eluded capture for nearly a year following a three-county, two-state car chase that ended in shots fired in March 2021 — was indicted April 14 by a Greenup County grand jury.

Rickett, 49, of South Portsmouth, led authorities on a March 14, 2021, chase starting in Lewis County in a stolen car, according to police accounts. He eventually wound up in Greenup County before crossing over into Franklin Furnace, police said.

After police fired their guns, the pursuit came to a conclusion — Rickett was flown to Columbus for treatment, though he was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

In Columbus, Rickett escaped from the hospital, eluding capture until earlier this year in northern Kentucky.

The grand jury charged Rickett with one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree criminal mischief, one count receiving stolen property in excess of $1,000 in value.

Rickett is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center. He is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday.

