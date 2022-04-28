Greenup grand jury indicts suspected theft ring

Apr. 28—GREENUP — A Greenup grand jury indicted a suspected theft ring April 14, among others indicted.

Court records show the ring involved the theft of a generator and operated between October 2021 and March 2022.

Ohio men Jason Lee Myers, 38, of Portsmouth, Jacob R. Griffin, 27, of South Webster, and Anthony L. Stapleton, 39, of Pedro, were all indicted in connection with the ring. They each face one count of engaging in a criminal syndicate, a class B felony that carries between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Myers and Griffin were also charged in connection with a suspected generator theft — they were indicted on a count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

Additionally, Griffin was indicted as a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

In separate cases, Griffin and Myers face first-degree bail jumping charges.

Stapleton was charged in connection with suspected catalytic converter thefts — he's been charged with third-degree burglary, theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and first-degree criminal mischief. He also faces a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement.

An indictment is merely an accusation, not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

—Nathan W. Brown, 50, of Raceland, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of first-degree fleeing on foot, one count of simple possession of first-degree substance and resisting arrest.

—Mark James Salisbury, 35, of New Boston, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree bail jumping.

