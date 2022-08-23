Greenup, Illinois, man faces homicide charge

Aug. 23—A Greenup man faces a murder charge after a homicide Saturday in the Cumberland County, Illinois, village.

Lonnie L. Glidewell, 57, was charged with first-degree murder Monday by the Cumberland County State's Attorney's Office, Illinois State Police said in a news release. He is held in Cumberland County Jail with bond set at $1 million; 10% applies.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m. Saturday, state investigators were requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office to conduct a homicide investigation in Greenup.

Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Illinois, was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 2000 block of County Road 1300 North.

ISP was assisted by the Greenup Police Department and the Cumberland County sheriff's and coroner's offices.

No further information was released Monday.