Greenup indicts many on child support

Jun. 14—GREENUP — A Greenup County grand jury got busy last week indicting quite a few folks on felony child support cases, along with a couple drug and gun cases.

This month's child support cases saw arrearages between $4,000 and $35,150, dating all the way back to 2000.

Flagrant non-support is defined in the criminal code as failing to provide child support when one can reasonably provide.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted on charges of flagrant non-support:

—Brian E. Layne, 44, of Ironton

—Dustin W. Gillum, 43, of Broadway, North Carolina

—Daniel T. Brant, 48, of Portsmouth

—Ricky M. May, 33, of Chesapeake

—Melvin McDaniels Jr., 38, of Greenup

—Amy Rice, 36, of Ashland

—Joseph Sizemore, 41, of Worthington

—Misty Erwin, 45, of Raceland

—Jeffrey Kidwell, 36, of Wurtland

—Phillip Artrip, 50, of Ashland

The people were indicted on other felony charges:

—Damon C. Stout, 48, of West Liberty, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of receiving a stolen automobile in excess of $10,000 in value, one count of driving without a license and one count of open container.

—Tasha N. Delong, 34, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, she was indicted on a sole count of trafficking in methamphetamine in excess of 2 grams. In the other cases, she was indicted on one count of identity theft.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com