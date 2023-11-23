Greenup judge assigned to Rowan school lawsuit

Nov. 23—Greenup County's Circuit Judge was assigned to preside over a civil suit between an unnamed female and the former Rowan County Senior High School coach and teacher who allegedly groomed and sexually abused her.

The lawsuit was launched in May 2023, just three months after Andrew Zaheri, 40, of Morehead, was charged with a 23-count indictment alleging rape of a student-athlete.

Zaheri was fired from his positions at Rowan County Senior High School following his arrest in February.

In the still-pending criminal case, Zaheri is charged with 10 counts of third-degree rape, 11 counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

While criminal court filings contain little detail about the the former high school student and Zaheri, subsequent filings in the lawsuit recounted a full-blown relationship with the minor beginning when she was a 14-year-old freshman, in which Zaheri groomed, harassed, molested and sexually abused the minor, only referred to as "Jane Doe" in documents.

In addition to Zaheri, the civil suit filed on behalf of Doe also names the Rowan County Board of Education, Jordan Mann, the current principal of RCSHS, and former Superintendent John Maxey as respondents, alleging each party failed to act or investigate the inappropriate relationship after concerns were brought to their attention.

"The abuse was made possible by Zaheri's position and stature within Rowan County Senior High School, and the failure of the institution to act on its knowledge and protect 'Jane Doe' from Zaheri," the complaint reads.

In July, Rowan Circuit Judge David Barber recused himself from both the criminal and civil matter per request of the alleged victim.

Last month, Chief Regional Judge Eddy Coleman assigned the civil matter to Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud, who will preside over a motion hour Dec. 14.

In recently obtained court filings, attorneys for the plaintiff have requested a plethora of evidence from the school district, including text messages, emails and surveillance video, and issued a subpoena to Kentucky State Police for their evidence collected during the criminal investigation.

Defense attorneys for the respondents have filed oppositions to the evidence inquiries, stating the evidence requested has produced tens of thousands of pages of records, some of which could violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which protects student records.

On Oct. 25, a response was sent by respondent attorneys to the plaintiffs after multiple update requests on the collection of requested evidence.

Attorneys for the school board responded there was "no feasible way" to comply with the broad discovery requests in the time requested — considering the plaintiffs requested nearly 200,000 emails.

Assistant Commonwealth's attorneys currently prosecuting Zaheri's criminal case filed a motion to intervene after a subpeona was sent to KSP.

"There is no question that the (p)laintiff's counsel seeking to issue the subpoena would be oppressive and unreasonable to the case before the Rowan County Circuit Court," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ashton McKenzie wrote.

Within the subpoena, the plaintiffs' attorneys requested all communications between KSP and other government officials regarding Zaheri, Mann, Maxey and the school board.

Plaintiffs also requested KSP send over an inventory of all evidence collected, results of forensic examinations, transcripts of interviews, photographs and "all correspondence pertaining to the investigation in your possession."

McKenzie responded the plaintiffs were not entitled to such information, as some photographs would include child pornography and violate a protective order made to ensure "all items within the case can not be duplicated to the news media or any other party," as to protect the victim.

"There is no relevance to make such a request and certainly not during an ongoing prosecution of a case as it may only work to jeopardize the integrity of the prosecution," McKenzie continued, calling the subpoena a "fishing expedition."

In addition to discovery requests and responses by attorneys in the civil matter, McKenzie also wrote the issue of the KSP subpoena will also be brought before McCloud on Dec 14.

