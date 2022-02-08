Greenup man charged before victim said 'she made it all up'

Feb. 8—GREENUP — A Greenup man accused of pushing a woman out of a moving car on Jan. 14 had his charge dismissed, after the prosecutor said the victim wrote a letter recanting the allegations.

Branden Baldridge, 35, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the alleged incident.

At a hearing in Greenup County District Court Monday, Greenup Police Officer Jordan Maggie testified that he took the report from a woman who stated she and Baldridge got into an argument and Baldridge pushed her out of the car while driving about 20 mph near the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Industrial Parkway.

Maggie could find no cuts, swelling or bruises to the woman's head, but did note the woman said she was a "9 out of 10 on the pain scale."

Based on the woman's allegations, Maggie conferred with the county attorney's office, and swore out a complaint warrant for Baldridge's arrest.

When the victim was called to testify, that's when things went sideways. Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney Mel Leonhart started out the direct examination stating that some questions could put the woman into legal hot water and asked her if she wanted to invoke her Fifth Amendment right, the right to refuse to testify against oneself.

The victim pleaded the Fifth, at which Leonhart told District Court Judge Paul E. Craft that she had tendered a two-page letter to his office stating "she had made it all up" — not only the car incident, but also a misdemeanor domestic battery incident that Baldridge has set for trial.

Leonhart said he had "no choice but to dismiss the felony charge" and asked Officer Maggie to charge the woman with falsely reporting an emergency.

When the victim was told to step off the stand, she asked when it would be her turn to speak. Craft reviewed what had transpired up to that point, stating she had invoked her Fifth Amendment right and had chosen not to testify.

Story continues

"Do you want to invoke your Fifth Amendment right or do you want to testify?" the judge asked.

"I don't know," she replied.

Craft questioned whether the woman knew what the Fifth Amendment is, but out of an abundance of caution told her she would not be testifying since she had invoked it.

Craft then referred the misdemeanor domestic battery case to County Attorney Mike Wilson to have him decide whether or not he'd like to dismiss the charges there as well.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com