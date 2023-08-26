Greenup man faces fentanyl trafficking charge

Aug. 25—GREENUP — After recklessly fleeing a traffic stop, according to police, a Greenup man was charged with trafficking upon a search of his residence.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Joe Gamble, 39, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and tampering with physical evidence.

A Greenup County sergeant attempted to stop a Toyota Rav 4 after the driver avoided a traffic stop in a reckless manner, according to police.

The sergeant managed to get the name of the driver after speaking to a nearby resident and, upon arrival at the Lost Lick Road residence, police saw a marijuana plant on the back porch.

Gamble gave consent to search the residence, and police discovered a rock of fentanyl in the kitchen cabinet and later found another large solid rock of fentanyl, scales, several baggies residue paraphernalia and a large sum of cash, according to a news release.

The Greenup County Sheriff's Office said Gamble tried to hide the cash in between couch cushions.

In all, the fentanyl registered 64 grams (2 ounces) on the scale.

Police arrested Gamble and Candace Bryant, of Ashland, who was also living there. She was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant with several traffic charges out of Boyd County, according to the sheriff's office.