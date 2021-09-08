Greenup man indicted by feds on drug charges

Sep. 8—ASHLAND — A Greenup County man Boyd deputies said was peddling meth and heroin out of a motel on U.S. 60 has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Eddie W. Sergent, 47, was indicted last week on one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

Sergent was taken into custody June 7 following a welfare check at the Knights Inn on U.S. 60 in Summit, according to state court records. Boyd County deputies had seen drugs inside the room and contacted the narcotics unit, records show.

A search warrant was obtained and drug investigators turned up 72 grams of meth, 30 grams of heroin, various pills, phones, cut straws, needles, glass pipes, digital scales and a little more than $300 in cash, records show.

Sergent's indictment states he was previously convicted of a meth manufacturing charge in 2011. Due to the conviction, he faces 10 years to life on the meth charge and up to 30 years in prison on the heroin charge.

