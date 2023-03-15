Greenup nabs suspected fentanyl trafficker

Mar. 15—GREENUP — The Greenup County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday concerning the arrest of two individuals. One is accused of importing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Following a traffic stop on Ky. 10, deputies arrested Timothy S. Kilburn, 47, of Greenup.

Kilburn is charged with first-degree trafficking fentanyl, importing heroin and tampering with physical evidence.

Kilburn is also accused of being in possession of more than 6 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and more than 2 grams of heroin.

Cash and a vehicle were also seized during the traffic stop.

Joshua D. Bowling, 43, of Powell, Ohio, is accused of being Kilburn's passenger and was arrested alongside him.

According to the release, Bowling had failure to appear out of Greenup and Boyd County and was charged with having possession of marijuana.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith stated the incident is still considered an open investigation and more arrests are possible.