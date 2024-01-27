Greenup orchard keeps growing

Jan. 26—Grissom's Lost Creek Orchard in Greenup has a new name that reflects its new ownership and growing market.

Grissom Family Orchard and Farm Market opened in September of last year under the ownership of Trever and Tracy Lynn Grissom, son and daughter-in-law of the previous owners.

Trever worked on his family's orchard until he graduated high school and enlisted in the Air Force. He admits he didn't like the orchard when he was a kid.

That changed when he was stationed with his wife and kids in Georgia, where he grew an appreciation for his family's business.

"We used to visit an orchard called Lane Southern Orchards, and we watched it evolve from kind of a mom-and-pop-size orchard like we are now to a pretty humongous agritourism spot that it is today. That was kind of my inspiration to get back and get back involved in the family business," he said.

In 2005, Trever had the choice of either transferring to Hawaii or Scott Air Force Base in southern Illinois. Trever chose the latter, and he worked at the orchard for two years while on active duty.

Now, as new owners, he and his family have many plans for the orchard, which opened in 1965 with the first sale of apples and then peaches and cider. The orchard now offers, in addition, pears, plums, berries, and pawpaws, to name a few.

Flowers and strawberries are being added to that list, as they plan to open the orchard earlier this year around Mother's Day instead of the Fourth of July.

Grissom orchard offers more than fruit, including seasonal vegetables from the Arthur Produce Auction and sweet Indiana melons and cantaloupe. The Grissoms also grow a pumpkin patch.

But the orchard is most famous for its cider, which started with Trever's dad.

"He was a judge one year in 1999 for the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. He thought he could make what (the cider) he tasted better. So, the next year, he entered it and won it, and word of mouth got going," explained Trever. "He never really competed again until I got back 'cause people just overall always liked our cider anyway, but then when I got back, I picked it up and started doing the competitions again, and we won it three times."

Trever's father then started experimenting with hard cider using his skills as a beer chemist for Pabst Blue Ribbon. Trever began to learn how to make it in 2007, and the two won the Illinois Specialty Growers Association Hard Cider competition that year.

The father and son won again in 2011. Then Trever started competing with his son, Dalton.

"He kind of has a unique taste for it too," said Trever.

The Grissoms have won the Hard Cider competition six years consecutively, having just won it again this year, with 11 years total.

"Our cider is quite a bit different from other producers. We grew this orchard, me and dad, to use specific trees that would add a little bit more different characteristics than your normal apples that the big orchards use. That's why we have so many varieties. We have enough to make a unique blend of cider when we need to."

The family plans to sell the hard cider eventually. But first, they must apply for a liquor license through the county and go through other steps to get approval to sell.

"Hopefully, we can get that going this year, at least get started," said daughter Megan Napier, who also works at the orchard.

Reopening this year will be the gift shop, which was closed during COVID. The shop sells primitives, including handmade goat milk soap, handmade soy candles, tarts and room sprays.

"We have a lot of handmade. We have a lot of seasonal. When we can antiques, but they go pretty quick. A little bit of everything in there," said Tracy Lynn. "We had a lady from Indianapolis who had to go to St. Louis once a month, and she made sure she stopped in every month to get her tart and room sprays."

Also returning this year, but with a new location, will be the petting zoo. The zoo will house horses, goats, sheep, cows, donkeys, chickens, rabbits and mini pigs.

"This year, we are going to build a nice new petting zoo," said Megan.

"We're making it more easily accessible. We're going to put it right at the top of the hill. It won't be quite the walk. It will be three times bigger," added Trever.

Late in last year's season, Trever added something new — Christmas trees.

"We wanted to extend our season. I always wanted to try it, and I found a grower out of Indiana who was willing to work with me," said Trever, who added they plan to sell the trees again this year.

The family is working on another delectable treat for those who love Grissom's cider.

"Hopefully, we're going to get our kitchen open this year. We want to do apple cider doughnuts and then maybe some soups and sandwiches on the weekends," said Megan.

"The big thing is apple cider doughnuts. People have been asking for years for us to get them. I think this will be the year to get the machine," added Trever.

The orchard currently offers apple cider and peach slushies in the summer and fall, not to mention jams, jellies, relishes, cow chow and salsas all season.

The family is looking ahead to more offerings. Trever bought 12 cows last year to eventually offer frozen meat.

"We like to get it so we can be open year-round in the next two or three years," said Trever, noting the orchard is currently open until December.

It's also part of Trever's plan to make it a full farm market.

"It's basically a farm market. It's for people to come get fresh produce and locally grown meat. That's what our goal is," he said.

During the months the orchard isn't open, the family keeps busy.

"In winter, we prune trees, and then when it starts getting a little bit warmer, we will start spraying the trees," said Megan.

When Megan isn't working at the orchard, she's running a wedding venue in downtown Greenup she and her husband bought in 2022. The venue accommodates up to 375 people and has a full bar and a 40-foot stage.

While The Village Venue hosts other events such as birthday parties, baby showers and bridal showers, the Napiers offered something different last year.

"This past year, we started offering more community events like line dancing. We did that throughout the fall. We also brought in a couple of bands," she said.

Megan also has plans to partner with her family's orchard.

"Me and my husband actually got married at our family orchard and we had our reception at the Village Venue. So, we're hopefully going to offer a place for an outdoor wedding at the orchard. Maybe the reception here at the venue," she said.

The Village Venue currently offers couples getting married or having their reception there to have their photos taken at the orchard.

Further expanding their offerings, the couple bought a building on Main Street in Greenup and are turning it into a bridal suite/Airbnb, which Megan expects to be ready by May.

"It will be a place where brides and grooms can go to get ready, stay the night. That will be another addition to all of it," she said.

"I'm definitely busy," she added.

Grissom's is open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during peak season. For more information, visit Grissom Family Orchard and Farm Market on Facebook. For more information on The Village Venue, call 217-690-3312, email thevillagevenue@yahoo.com, or visit the venue's Facebook page.

