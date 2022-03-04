Greenup Sheriff's Office busts a pair of 'thugs'

Mar. 4—GREENUP — The Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested two Ohio men and charged them with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and first-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday.

Anthony Stapleton, of Pedro, and Mark Salisbury, of New Boston, were charged and taken into police custody.

According to Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith, Deputy Larry Pancake pulled into a driveway where the two men had been in a garage belonging to an elderly man who is currently in a nursing. Upon Pancake's arrival, the two subjects fled into the woods, according to police.

A witness had seen the men hop into a red pickup truck and zoom toward U.S. 23.

When Pancake located the truck, Salisbury jumped out of the vehicle on U.S. 23 and ran in the direction of the Ohio River, according to the police press release. Stapleton was arrested directly from the vehicle.

With assistance from Greenup Police, authorities apprehended Salisbury on the river bank in the area of the Greenup Fairgrounds.

The men were in possession of a saw, flashlight and blades. Two catalytic converters had been removed from two separate vehicles that were parked inside the garage, according to police.

Salisbury was charged previously (last year) for burglarizing the same residence, Smith said.

In the press release, Smith referred to the men as "thugs" who "were stealing from citizens in our great county."

One suspect was taken into custody at Greenup County Detention Center. Another was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center first, and then GCDC, because he had a large knot in his arm "where he stated that he shoots heroin on a daily basis," Smith said.