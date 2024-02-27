Greenup woman dies following crash near Dieterich on Sunday

Feb. 26—A Greenup woman died Sunday following a crash near Dieterich on Sunday, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.

At approximately 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, the Effingham County Sheriff's Department and the Dieterich Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on the Dieterich blacktop approximately three miles north of Dieterich.

Upon arrival, it was determined one female was critically injured and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment. The woman, identified as as Kelli J. Moon, 43, of Greenup, died in the emergency room at 4:38 pm.

Other agencies on scene were the Illinois State Police, Rural Med EMS and the Effingham County Coroner's Office.

Rhodes said in a press release that the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Nissan Rogue, driven by Moon, was northbound on the blacktop, ran off the east side of the road and rolled into the field. Moon was the only person in the car at the time and she was ejected from the vehicle as it left the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner's office and the Illinois State Police.