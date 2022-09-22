Greenville children found safe after Amber Alert issued

Sep. 22—Three children reported missing Wednesday morning were found safe, Greenville police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for two Kira, 9, Kamilia, 8 and 6-year-old Kian Kiser after they did not show up at school and were believed to possibly be in danger.

Greenville police said the children, their father Kirt Kiser, 29, and his mother Beth Kiser, 53, were missing and may be traveling in a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said they believed the children were in danger, and an Amber Alert issued for Ohio and adjacent states stated the father made threats toward them.

According to the alert, Kirt Kiser made the threats toward the children when he took them at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police received a report the children were not in school at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It is not clear where the children were found, whether they were with their father, nor why they did not attend school.

We will update this report as we learn more details.