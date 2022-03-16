Greenville County Council reverses course on expanded tax deal for United Community Bank

The city of Greenville hopes to enter into a public-private partnership with United Community Bank for streetscape improvement when the corporation moves its headquarters to Greenville.

Greenville County Council unanimously passed expanded tax incentives Tuesday night for United Community Bank to build a new headquarters in downtown Greenville after confusion and anger roiled its last meeting.

Since the approval of an initial deal in February to give the bank a 35% discount in payments for a decade, the bank bought an additional 2.3 acres that it's wanted to add to the incentive package. The tax-incentive expansion will make the additional acreage eligible for a similar fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement.

United Community Bank's downtown headquarters is to be a $30 million investment that is expected to create 225 jobs. It's going to be at the former Wyche law-firm office building at 200 East Camperdown Way, where demolition of the old building has begun.

The decision to approve the deal comes two weeks after a deadlocked County Council killed the expanded incentives with a 6-6 vote.

Councilman Dan Tripp thought a move to hold a vote on the deal and send the issue back to the council's Finance Committee was an attempt to quash the deal. He referred to the committee — which has recently nixed tax deals for a mixed-use development in Greer and the proposed Greenville Triumph stadium in Mauldin — as the "kill committee."

Greenville County council vice chair Dan Tripp during a council meeting Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

United Community Bank's expanded deal was then killed until the councilmembers who voted against the expanded tax incentives — Steve Shaw, Ennis Fant, Stan Tzouvelekas, Xanthene Norris, Mike Barnes and Chairman Willis Meadows — made a motion to reconsider their last vote on the deal.

That motion and the expanded deal passed unanimously.

Councilmembers approved both the motion and the deal without any discussion.

Fant said Tuesday that he never wanted the expanded deal killed, and he accused Tripp of playing games.

"He spews out such vitriolic hate," Fant said about Tripp.

Greenville County District 25 council member Ennis Fant during a council meeting Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Two weeks ago Tripp accused Fant of being one to play games.

Tripp did not return a phone call or email Tuesday afternoon.

Such division and arguing is not new on Greenville County Council.

In late 2021, amid controversy on the wider council, the finance committee nixed a fee-in-lieu of tax deal for a residential and commercial project planned for Greer — which Greer Mayor Rick Danner described as a "gut punch."

"This is a project we’ve worked on for 18-plus months without any indication that there was an issue or possibility of denial," Danner said in November.

Danner warned that other developments could be threatened by fighting on the council over eliminating tax incentives known as fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements, or FILOTs.

The terms of United Community Bank's initial deal with county officials stipulates a minimum investment of $24 million over five years, with the first phase of its project opening in 2023.

A rendering of United Community Bank's new headquarters on E. Camperdown Way.

The city of Greenville struck its own deal with the bank in September, committing to pay for a new plaza, sidewalks and other street improvements near the new headquarters — an arrangement that assistant city manager Shannon Lavrin said will yield both public benefit and economic-development incentive.

