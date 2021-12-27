Greenville County deputies shoot armed man in Simpsonville after domestic call

Greenville County deputies shot a man they said was armed in Simpsonville after responding to a domestic call Sunday night, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies first arrived to the domestic disturbance around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and called in a SWAT team to assist after learning the man was armed, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect fled from McCall Road but was found armed at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said negotiations lasted for an extended period of time and at least one deputy shot the man around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said he did not immediately know how many deputies fired their weapons or what event specifically led to the moment of the shooting.

The man was transported to the hospital after the shooting. His condition was not immediately known as of Monday morning.

No deputies were injured and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate, which is routine for law enforcement shootings.

