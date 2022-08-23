Greenville County Detention Center deaths: Men found dead suffered from fentanyl toxicity

Two inmates who were found dead in the Greenville County Detention Center in May died of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to a report released Tuesday by the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found dead in their housing unit by jail staff around 3:55 p.m. May 12, according to the Coroner's Office.

An autopsy was performed on May 13, ultimately found that Zack and Broome died of acute fentanyl toxicity, meaning fentanyl was present in concentrations considered to have contributed to their deaths.

Initial: 2 inmates found dead inside Greenville County Detention Center identified

The manner of death was ruled accidental for each.

The cases are the latest for a Greenville County Detention Center that is the deadliest jail among South Carolina's 10 largest detention centers. Twenty-seven people died inside the facility between 2008 and 2020.

Call and emails to a Greenville County Detention Center spokesperson were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Zack was booked into the jail in December 2020 and was awaiting trial on pending charges, according to Greenville County court records. He was accused of driving under the influence in a wreck that killed a commercial driver and injured a State Transport Police officer while he was on probation for financial transaction card fraud, according to records from the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Broome had been sentenced to three years in March after pleading guilty to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, according to court records.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville, SC Coroner: Men's deaths in jail due to fentanyl toxicity