Greenville County dining roundup: Whataburger, Bergamo West, C&C Italian Deli opening

The Greenville County food and dining scene is heating up just in time for winter, with the recent opening of a Bronx-style Italian deli and a charcuterie and wine experience expected to open at the beginning of next year.

And there are more happenings with restaurants in the area.

The biggest news in Greenville County is Tanner's Big Orange closing after four generations in business, according to owner John Zeller. The final day of operation is on Dec. 23.

In November, Habiba Indian Restaurant underwent a remodel process and also reintroduced a lunch and dinner menu under the new name: Babas Indian Restaurant located at 528 Haywood Road.

Greenville also has a new version of Ristorante Bergamo headed for West Greenville. And Bridgeway Station has announced a new food & entertainment venue to arrive soon.

All of that and more are in December's food and dining roundup:

One Last Meal: People are saying final goodbyes during the last days of Tanner's Big Orange in Greenville

C & C Italian Deli & Sandwich Shop in Greenville.

C&C Italian Deli & Sandwich Shop opens on Augusta Road

Bronx natives Christopher Kandell and Christoper Gould opened C&C Italian Deli & Sandwich Shop at the beginning of November after bumping into one another at their apartment complex in Greenville.

Their shop located at 2222 Augusta St. is an effort to bring a familiar taste and a feeling of the Northeast to the Upstate with grill-prepared menu items.

"We're New Yorkers through and through, and we wanted some comfort food from back home," said Kandell. "Back in my area, Italian delis are like little families. That's what we want to do out here."

C & C Italian Deli & Sandwich Shop in Greenville. Christopher Kandell, one of the owners of the business, prepares the Italian Combo sandwich: Ham, salami, pepperoni, mortadella, hot capocollo, provolone, roasted peppers, lettuce and tomatoes, with oil and vinegar for a guest.

Their menu consists of borough-style favorites: bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, kaiser rolls with poppy seeds delivered from the Bronx, as well as chicken parmigiana, chicken cutlet sandwiches, Italian cookies and more.

C&C Italian Deli & Sandwich Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A conceptual drawing of Whataburger, a Texas-based hamburger restaurant which will bring it's first franchises to South Carolina in 2024.

Whataburger set to open first SC franchises in Greenville 2024

The Texas-base burger franchise announced plans to open its first South Carolina locations in Greenville at 1466 Woodruff Road and another at 308 W. Butler Drive in the summer of 2024.

There are additional plans to open two franchises in Spartanburg, and a storefront in Anderson by the fall of 2024.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas by Harmon Dobson who uses 100% beef on a five-inch toast bun. There are currently 890 store locations across the country.

Bergamo West to open Q1 2024 in West Greenville

A market-style deli inspired by Italy will arrive in West Greenville in early next year. Fresh pasta, olives, oils and breads will be available to take home from Bergamo West.

The restaurant has an assortment of Italian deli sandwiches and ingredients sourced directly from Italy. Bergamo West is Chef Jian and Kathy Pietro's second Greenville restaurant. Their first restaurant has been in operation for more than 35 years.

The new location will open at 1278 Pendleton St.

Customers fill the lobby of Tanner's Big Orange during a busy lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Tanner's Big Orange serving final orders on Dec. 23

On Nov. 15, John Zeller, owner and operator of Tanner's Big Orange, announced that the 80-year-old restaurant chain mostly known for its hot dogs, onion rings and homemade cold fruit drinks will stop its service on Dec. 23.

The Southern diner located at 322 S. Pleasantburg Drive has existed since 1966.

Vickie Zambrano, owner of Curean, stands in front of her new storefront which is slated to open late December 2023 or early January 2024.

Curean soon to open with cheese, wine and small Mediterranean cuisine

Delayed but not denied is the best way to describe the personalized charcuterie board and wine experience set to arrive in downtown Greenville at 732 S. Main St., Curean hopes to open in the West End by the end of the year.

According to Vickie Zambrano, Greenville native and owner of Curean, the upcoming restaurant is awaiting final approval from the city to open and expects to bring in guests toward the end of the year.

"I'm so ready to open our front doors and let people curate their own experience," said Zambrano.

Upon opening, visitors can expect a retail picnic with handcrafted cocktails and a Mediterranean-style small plate menu with an intimate setting.

Bridgeway Station announces more tenants: ice cream, comedy and breakfast

The newly built resident and entertainment hub known as Bridgeway Station recently announced a new boutique, music and comedy venue, Italian ice and breakfast-lunch sandwich shop to arrive next year:

Lucille's Music and Comedy Venue: an entertainment space, developed by The Boulevard Consulting Group, also owns the Blues Boulevard Jazz in Spartanburg and Greenville.

Mercato is a new breakfast and lunch sandwich shop that will offer specialty drinks, and breakfast items and feature Methodical Coffee, ice cream, protein drinks and Boba Tea.

Jermiah's Italian Ice will feature just that, alongside ice cream and other sweet treats in its seventh location in South Carolina. Sugar-free and seasonal flavor options will be available, and pup cups are to be offered, additionally.

For a full breakdown of the new developments at Bridgeway Station, visit our writeup from Savannah Moss, county reporter at The Greenville News.

