Greenville County investigators: Killer identified in 22-year-old homicide cold case

Investigators for Greenville County recently solved a cold case, providing answers after over 22 years since Sharon Anschutz, 54, was shot and killed while working at John Butler Dry Cleaners, which was located at 1710 Easley Bridge Road.

The man determined to be responsible, Roger Keith Hudgens, died in 2008 from medical complications.

On June 5, 2000, investigators initiated a homicide investigation after determining Anschutz was shot and killed during a robbery. Following the initial investigation, the case went cold after no arrests were made.

On Jan. 6, 2023, investigators closed the murder investigation after determining that Hudgens, then 44, was responsible for her death. Hudgens did various jobs around the dry cleaners, including occasionally taking out the trash, according to Lt. Ryan Flood of the Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Sharon Anschutz

"Through speaking with witnesses, investigators learned of Hudgens’ intentions to rob the business that day and, along with forensic evidence, were able to tie him to Anschutz’s murder," Flood said.

This case marks the ninth homicide case the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit has solved in two and a half years, according to Flood.

Flood said in the release that in the summer of 2022, the "newly revamped" cold case unit, created by Sheriff Hobart Lewis in 2020, began diving into the case, re-interviewing old witnesses and identifying new ones. In addition, Flood said investigators looked into potential forensic evidence related to the case.

“While no investigation will bring loved ones back, I hope that Ms. Sharon Anschutz’s family can find peace in knowing that her killer was identified and no longer in a position to harm others," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said about the solved case.

"As the Sheriff of this county, it is my unwavering intention not to rest until every one of our cold cases is solved, and justice is served. I am so proud of the work and persistent dedication our team of investigators performed. My message to the community of fallen victim families is that we will never give up.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville County investigators solve 22-year-old cold case