Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center temporarily closes due to staffing shortage

The Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center is temporarily closing, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed Tuesday.

The Juvenile Detention Center closed Tuesday due to a staffing shortage at the Greenville County Adult Detention Center, DJJ spokesperson Joseph Cashion said in an email to The Greenville News.

All juveniles are being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, Cashion said.

Cashion directed questions to John Vandermosten, the assistant Greenville County administrator who oversees the adult jail.

Vandermosten did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

