Greenville County man on death row facing May 13 execution date

South Carolina issued a death notice Tuesday for a second Upstate man who now must choose between the state's 110-year-old electric chair and newly formed firing squad for his method of execution.

The state Supreme Court order for Brad Sigmon, convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents in 2001, was filed April 20.

Executions take place the fourth Friday after a notice is issued, making Sigmon's execution date May 13.

Sigmon's attorneys the same day requested a stay of his execution while a civil case arguing the department of correction's methods — electric chair and firing squad — violate the state's constitution.

At an April 14 hearing on the civil suit, the circuit court judge denied the motion to dismiss that lawsuit. This court ruling allows attorneys for Sigmon and three other death row inmates to pursue discovery in the constitutionality of the current execution options.

Sigmon, 64, had a death notice issued in 2021 with an execution date of June 18 and chose lethal injection, but that was stayed due to the state's lack of lethal injection drugs or a secondary method of execution.

Sigmon will be asked to choose his method of execution 14 days before his execution day.

The South Carolina Supreme Court halted the executions of Brad Sigmon and Greenville County man Freddie Owens on June 16, 2021, days before the men were scheduled to be put to death in 2021.

Freddie Eugene Owens was convicted of murder in February 1999. He was scheduled to be executed on June 25, 2021. A new death warrant for Owens has not been issued.

The court directed the men’s executions must not be rescheduled until a firing squad was in place as an option. In March, the South Carolina Department of Corrections notified the Attorney General’s office the facility, policies and procedures were in place for the firing squad.

A law that passed in May 2021 made the electric chair the state’s primary means of execution while giving inmates the option of choosing death by firing squad.

The amendment made South Carolina the only state to make execution by electrocution the default and the fourth to add a firing squad option, along with Utah, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Issues surrounding South Carolina's access to lethal injection drugs have made that option unavailable.

Less than an hour after after issuing Sigmon's execution notice Wednesday, the state Supreme Court stayed the April 29 execution of Spartanburg County man Richard Moore who is also on death row.

Last Friday, Moore was the first inmate on SC's death row to select the state's newly established firing squad option.

Attorneys representing Sigmon, Owens and Moore are challenging the constitutionality of the state's amended death penalty statute in court.

Why Brad Sigmon received the death penalty

Sigmon was charged with killing both of his girlfriend's parents in 2001. He was placed on death row in July 2002, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections' death row list. Sigmon and Owens are two of 35 people on South Carolina's death row list.

Sigmon has been at his current facility, Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, since July 2019.

He was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for burglary and to death for murder on July 20, 2002, in the April 2001 killings of David and Gladys Larke.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Kathryn Casteel contributed to this report.

