Greenville elementary school student charged after gun found in backpack

A 4th grade student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property after a firearm was found in their backpack.

According to an email from Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Cherrydale Elementary School (302 Perry Road) in Greenville just after 10 a.m. Information about the student possessing a weapon was shared with a teacher who reported it to the school's administration.

Upon a search of the student's backpack, deputies found an empty gun and an unattached magazine with ammunition inside. No threats from the student were made.

Because of the student's age, no additional information will be shared by the Sheriff's Office. However, GCSO reported the student was released to a guardian and not taken into custody.

"A situation like this is certainly scary on many fronts; however, I commend the young student who reported this information and praise the staff's swift action for notifying law enforcement and all the proper channels to ensure everyone at the school was safe, and the weapon was accounted for. This is a prime example of seeing something, saying something," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement.

The student has been recommended for expulsion, according to Greenville County Schools spokesperson, Tim Waller.

Cherrydale Elementary School principal, Debra Johnson, notified parents and students shortly after the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Elementary school student charged after gun found in backpack