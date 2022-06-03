Greenville groups are honoring victims, survivors of gun violence this month. Here's how:

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America - Golden Strip (MDA) and its supporters will gather in Falls Park on today to watch as the Liberty Bridge is set aglow with orange lights.

Orange is the defining color of gun violence prevention. The group's assembly in Falls Park will kick-off National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend.

That gathering, which starts at about 8 p.m., is also in observance of Wear Orange, a period that honors the more than 110 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day in this country, according to Dorothy Duncan, MDA volunteer and founder of the South Greenville Golden Strip Gun Sense Action Network.

MDA's events, and others like it, come in the wake of more than 200 mass shootings thus far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Wear Orange will be observed June 3-5. MDA's Wear Orange Gun Violence Awareness Walk and Memorial will be held on June 4 in Simpsonville. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Silver Bay restaurant. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street.

The walk will end at the Simpsonville Veterans Memorial Park and a ceremony will be held in remembrance of lives taken by gun violence and in support of their survivors.

Earlier this week, South Carolina MDA volunteers and gun violence survivors delivered a petition with more than 3,000 signatures to state Sen. Lindsey Graham's district office in Pendleton.

They called on him to "do his job and support gun safety legislation in light of the mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo and the gun violence plaguing South Carolina communities every day."

They say the Senate should act right now to:

​​Expand background checks to all gun sales

Pass a federal Red Flag law to temporarily remove guns from someone who has shown clear warning signs that they pose a danger to themselves or others.

Confirm Steve Dettelbach as ATF Director

Later this month, Greenville will be part of another nationwide event aimed at creating "safe and healthy communities and livelihoods where gun violence is obsolete."

That event is March For Our Lives Greenville, and it will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 11 at the Camperdown Plaza in downtown Greenville.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville groups honor gun violence victims this month. Here's how: