Greenville jail death: Mother of inmate says son lacked help for mental health issues

David Kenneth Posey

A Greenville County Detention Center inmate died Tuesday morning, the Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed, and the man's family is concerned he was not given adequate care for mental health issues while in the jail.

David Kenneth Posey was removed from life support at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday after his mother, Brenda Black, was informed that Posey had hanged himself in his jail cell.

Posey was housed in a mental health area of the jail under a suicide watch and was on medication for anxiety and depression, Black told The Greenville News, hours after her son died.

Assistant County Administrator John Vandermosten, who oversees the jail, declined to comment when reached by phone. Greenville County spokesperson Bob Mihalic did not immediately return calls or emails for comment.

"He suffered mental health issues that the staff was made aware of numerous times, yet he did not receive the help he needed while being denied bond in his case," Black said in an email regarding her son.

Posey was denied bond in October after being charged with burglary, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online Greenville County court records. He was charged Sept. 13, 2021, and had been held in the detention center ever since.

Posey was a father of a 7-year-old boy and the owner of Revolutionary Tattoo in Powdersville, according to Black.

"He was an amazing artist. He was one of the biggest-hearted people we know," Black told The News by phone. "When they (the jail) called us and told us what happened yesterday, myself, his dad, his stepdad and stepmom discussed donating his organs because he was already brain damaged. We were able to donate his kidneys after we took him off the ventilator."

Black said she was told the State Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate. Calls to SLED were not immediately returned.

There were 27 deaths reported at the Greenville County jail between 2008 and 2020, according to a review of records by The News. Ten of those deaths were listed as suicides.

