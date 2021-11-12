Greenville jail deaths: Wife said husband was suicidal, but he wasn't specially supervised

When Keith Challenger, a 61-year-old Greer man who had no prior criminal charges, appeared at a bond hearing at the Greenville County Detention Center on a domestic disturbance charge in March 2020, his then-estranged wife, Anna Challenger, told the magistrate and arresting officers that he was suicidal.

A tumultuous divorce had sent him into a state of depression and fueled a domestic assault, she told The Greenville News near the anniversary of his death.

She said she made all that clear to the authorities who put him behind bars.

But within three days, Keith Challenger hanged himself with a bed sheet in his jail cell.

The officer working that day failed to properly supervise him, investigative documents from the facility show. The Greenville News obtained the case file through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Officer Otis Murrell was suspended for his lack of supervision of Challenger, according to Greenville County government officials, and he resigned during his suspension.

Other recent cases of deaths inside the jail resulted in no discipline for the officers involved, records show.

Keith Challenger is one of 27 people who died inside the Greenville County Detention Center between 2008 and 2020.

10 were suicides

16 were of natural causes

1 was classified as accidental

Greenville's roughly 1,000-person Detention Center is the deadliest among large jails in South Carolina, according to data compiled by Reuters in a 2020 investigation. Reuters' "Dying Inside" report analyzed deaths inside each state's 10 largest jails from 2008 through 2019.

Greenville County officials said every in-custody death is investigated and evaluated for any improvements that can be made to training, protocol or the physical facility in light of those deaths.

County government spokesperson Bob Mihalic declined to say what specific cases led to changes, and the investigative documents obtained by The News did not include such information.

Some jail deaths are never investigated by SLED

Deaths in the Greenville jail often go unreported publicly apart from a statement from Greenville County Coroner's Office, even when those deaths are investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Of the deaths in Greenville from 2008 through 2019, 45% prompted no independent state investigation, according to SLED — though officials at the Detention Center said every death in the jail gets reported to SLED.

Mihalic said it's up to SLED to decide which deaths to fully investigate.

According to SLED, investigations are conducted only after weighing circumstances and evidence and determining whether there is indication of criminal wrongdoing. If there is no indication, such as when someone dies of natural causes, SLED does not open a criminal investigation.

As far as the Detention Center, which is operated by the county but independently of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, every in-custody death sparks an internal investigation where information is gathered, officers and inmates are interviewed, and leaders are made aware of any need for changes, Mihalic said.

The supervisory summaries from Greenville's recent jail deaths do not disclose any changes that may have followed.

Responding by email after phone calls, Mihalic declined to say why the county would not disclose information that pertains to decisions made about safety in the jail.

The News had submitted a records request for emails and memos that reference jail deaths and administrative decisions made in light of those cases in an attempt to learn more.

Mihalic said deciding to share a death publicly is SLED's responsibility, not the county's, though SLED does not make public statements concerning every in-custody death.

Rate of Greenville jail deaths is higher than national average

In the case of a 35-year-old from Honea Path who died by suicide after he was found hanging by a bed sheet in his cell, the public was notified only through a statement from the Coroner's Office, which was responsible for ruling a cause and manner of death.

The man was also not put on a special watch, though officers reported keeping check on him according to protocol. There were no officers disciplined in that case, according to a supervisory summary.

The rate of inmate deaths in Greenville — roughly 1.8 deaths per 1,000 inmates between 2008 and 2020 — is slightly higher than the national average across all U.S. jails, which was 1.5 deaths per 1,000 inmates between 2009 and 2019, according to Reuters.

The News obtained supervisory summaries from Greenville County for each of the jail deaths and investigative files from SLED for each death that agency investigated.

Twelve of Greenville's jail deaths were never investigated by SLED.

Outside investigations are common in order for an agency to have an "independent and thorough" look at what happened, said former SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby. It's the county's responsibility to report a death to SLED, and then SLED can decide whether evidence warrants an investigation, Crosby said.

In the 15 cases that were investigated by the state's top law enforcement agency between 2008 and 2020, there was no evidence to suggest any criminal wrongdoing.

Only one case — Keith Challenger's death — included a notable error on behalf of jail staff.

Jail officer neglected to properly watch inmate before hanging

Anna Challenger said no one conveyed her message of concern about suicide for Keith Challenger to the staff that supervised her husband. Keith Challenger was never placed on a special watch that would have prompted more direct attention.

Such special watches are common when inmates are documented as suicidal.

SLED's report showed that none of the officers involved in arresting or supervising Challenger indicated that he was believed to be suicidal.

Murrell, the officer suspended in Challenger's case, reported that he was not told that Challenger was potentially suicidal.

Murrell neglected to keep a routine watch, according to a supervisory summary obtained from the jail through the FOIA request. He was suspended, and he resigned during the case's investigation. Documents state that he neglected to properly supervise inmates and failed to report suspicious activity by Challenger inside his cell.

"When Officer Murrell was asked why he failed to conduct proper guard tour, he could not offer an explanation," the case's supervisory summary states.

A current phone number for Murrell could not be found in public records.

"'I told you this man was suicidal. I told all of you,'" Anna Challenger said she told law enforcement after her then-estranged husband's death. "'You did nothing, and now this man is dead.'"

Of the four Detention Center inmates who died in 2020 — a 38-year-old, a 45-year-old, a 60-year-old and Challenger — two died of illnesses and two died of suicide, according to the case files obtained from SLED and the jail.

Officers undergo suicide and mental health training annually

All staff at Greenville's jail receive suicide-prevention training during their preservice training along with a four-hour suicide-prevention training course during their annual in-service training, Mihalic said.

Staff also participate in emergency response drills monthly, Mihalic said. Those drills include mock-suicide-attempt scenarios.

Staff is also responsible for asking inmates a series of medical and mental health screening questions during the booking process. Those with certain answers to specific questions must remain in the jail's intake area until seen by medical staff.

Those with known mental health issues are also seen by a mental health counselor before being placed in the inmate population, Mihalic said.

Statewide, there were 122 jail deaths among the 10 largest jails in the state between 2008 and 2019, according to Reuters. The Greenville County Detention Center accounted for about one-fifth of those deaths.

One inmate died 227 days after being booked in jail while another died just two days after booking. The average length of time in jail before death for all those reported was about 54 days, according to an analysis of the data.

Of the 27 Greenville jail deaths, 11 were Black inmates. That's roughly 40%. The jail does not keep readily available demographic data on current inmate populations, but an inmate list obtained through a records request on March 1 showed 414 Black people were incarcerated out of 908 inmates, or about 46%.

The deaths were overwhelmingly male. Only one woman inmate has died in Greenville's jail since 2008.

Suicides make up a third of all Greenville jail deaths

Ten of the 27 Greenville County jail deaths since 2008, more than one-third, were suicides, according to records. That mirrors national data of suicides accounting for nearly 30% of jail deaths, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit research group for criminal justice and incarceration issues.

Most suicides were the result of hanging, either off bed frames or shower stalls, but not all. A 34-year-old man died in 2019 after he jumped from an inside balcony railing. A synopsis summary from the Detention Center shows some inmates reported that the man was coming off a heroin addiction and never ate the food he was given.

According to investigative documents from that case, that inmate made a comment that he "threw away" his life "just for some dope," said another inmate, who said the "rumor in the unit was that he was contemplating jumping." Another inmate said the man asked him if the balcony was high enough to attempt suicide, according to the case file.

The man's family moved forward with a wrongful death claim against Greenville County that ended in a prelitigation settlement of $15,000, according to the family's attorney, Jake Erwin, and quarterly reports in the Insurance Reserve Fund through the State Fiscal Accountability Authority.

"When folks are in jail or prison they are in state's custody, and, regardless of why they are there, that means they are in the state's care," Erwin told The News. "I think we should all be alarmed at the poor health outcomes and deaths that are omnipresent in our detention facilities. If we are to be judged by how we treat the least among us, we are failing. The citizens of Greenville County and South Carolina deserve better."

Widow: 'I want to make sure this never happens again'

In Challenger's case, SLED agents noted that officers inside the jail made several grave mistakes, including failing to address and report unusual behavior leading up to Challenger's hanging. He was spotted sitting in a chair on top of his bunk bed at one point, the report summarizing his case states.

Because Challenger was placed in a "detox unit," officers did not find his actions out of the ordinary, the report states.

And the report states that arresting officers from the Greer Police Department never indicated Challenger was suicidal, and that Challenger did not trigger concern when answering questions to explore his mental health.

Greer Police spokesperson Patrick Fortenberry said no one from the Greer Police Department was ever disciplined in relation to Challenger's death.

Anna Challenger said she wants jail staff and law enforcement officers to be held responsible. She said she was never given an adequate explanation as to how Challenger managed to hang himself using a bed sheet.

"Not only was he not in a suicide watch, but he was not in the general area where other people would have been able to see," she said. "At that bond hearing, I told the judge and everyone there that his family, his children and I, felt he needed to be in protective custody because he would try to kill himself."

Keith Challenger was a published author and public speaker, according to Anna Challenger. A native of England, he also worked at the Westin Poinsett Hotel, was a longstanding member of Asheville Toastmasters and was involved with Lessons and Leadership.

"I want the city of Greer to have to pay for this," Anna Challenger said. "I want them to change their policy. I want to make sure this never happens again, and I want them to feel some pain from this — because what they did to this family was unnecessary."

Advocacy groups push for tighter suicide prevention in jails

Suicide is the leading cause of death for people incarcerated in jail in the U.S., accounting for more than 30% of jail deaths. That's more than three times higher than the suicide rate for people in the community overall, according to the National Institute of Corrections.

The National Institute of Corrections has shared resources on jail suicides and suicide prevention from the Vera Institute of Justice, a New York-based nonprofit group that advocates for prison and criminal justice reform.

The reports discuss jail suicides as a public health problem caused by underlying weaknesses in the jail system rather than squarely the fault of a "bad apple."

"The lack of a system-wide approach inhibits an honest assessment of what happened in these cases and, in turn forecloses opportunities for staff and corrections leaders to learn from mistakes and prevent future incidents of suicide and self-harm," a 2019 Vera Institute study states.

Daniel J. Gross is an investigative watchdog reporter focusing on public safety and law enforcement for The Greenville News. Reach him at dgross@greenvillenews.com or on Twitter @danieljgross. Subscribe to The Greenville News.

