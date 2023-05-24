Greenville man arrested for alleged sex crime

A man was arrested by police Tuesday accused of a sex crime.

Shawn Fiste, 34 of Greenville, is alleged to have been communicating with a law enforcement officer online and made arrangements to meet with who he believed was 15-year-old to engage in sexual activity, Greenville Police wrote on social media.

He was arrested and charged with Importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

Fiste is currently in the Darke County Jail awaiting arraignment, according to online jail records.

No bond has been set.