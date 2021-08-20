Greenville man arrested on reported armed family violence assault

Aug. 19—A local man was arrested overnight and charged with a family violence assault using a gun.

Christopher Herman Edwards, 58, of Greenville was taken into custody Wednesday night and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/firearm-family member.

Edwards remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center this morning. Bond amount had not been set as of 10 a.m.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000. It was not immediately known whether the defendant has an attorney, or would be filing a writ with the Hunt County district courts, seeking to have a defense counsel appointed for him.

No additional details were immediately available.