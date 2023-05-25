Greenville man attempts to meet up with teen, is greeted by officers instead

Police said a Greenville man tried to meet with a 15-year girl to have sex with her — but that girl was actually a Greenville police lieutenant.

Officers met up with a suspect, identified as 34-year-old Shawn Fiste, at an area park.

Police said over the past two months Fiste was in touch with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl on Facebook.

On Tuesday he wanted to meet her so he arranged to do it at a park.

But was actually a lieutenant with Greenville Police Department who was behind the account.

Chief Eric Roberts said his department does this because he doesn’t want Greenville to be a place where people think they can get away with this.

“We noticed that social media seems to be the catalyst if we’re doing actual investigations with juveniles or underage girls, or boys engaging in sexual activity, it seems that the meeting point is social media. So therefore we use that as a means as a tool to investigate,” Robert said.

Body camera footage obtained by News Center 7 shows Fiste in the back of a police cruiser waiting to be taken to jail.

Fiste asks if he is being taken to the police department or jail.

“Either way our going to jail today,” the officer responds.

Fiste was charged with importuning and booked into the Darke County Jail.







