Greenville man facing federal child porn charges

Jun. 10—A Greenville man is facing federal charges of distributing child pornography, after an investigation by Homeland Security agents.

The federal grand jury in Bowling Green indicted Corey Stephens, 29, of the 3500 block of Kentucky 181 North in Greenville, on four counts of possessing, receiving, distributing, and producing child pornography. If convicted at trial, Stephens could receive a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The maximum prison sentence for the offenses is 90 years.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Thomas Curtis III, the investigation began in May, when an agent found several messages and images related to child pornography on a KIK messenger app. The complaint says images posted on the site by the users "darkheart 270" were traced to Stephens' internet address, which was located at his residence.

The complaint says investigators determined Stephens had posted the images, which were images of a juvenile in a sexual position. A search warrant was executed at Stephens' home on May 20. The complaint says when questioned, Stephens admitted to the images.

Stephens is scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court on June 24.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

