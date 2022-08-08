Greenville man pleads guilty, another convicted in armed robberies in Mauldin in 2019

One Greenville man pled guilty and another was convicted in connection to armed robberies at a Dollar General discount store and a Spinx convenience store in Mauldin in 2019.

Kendrell De'Angelo Warren Jr., 24, pled guilty Aug. 1 to two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon and criminal conspiracy, according to Caroline Davis, a law clerk to Judge Edward W. Miller.

Days later, Keymore Barnwell, 27, was found guilty by jurors of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal conspiracy, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Barnwell was sentenced to 35 years and Warren was sentenced 27 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, according to a press release.

According to the Solicitor's Office, in January 2019, Barnwell and Warren entered a Dollar General in Mauldin armed with handguns and pointed their weapons to the clerk and robbed the store. After leaving, Barnwell pointed and presented his gun again to a woman who entered the store with her daughter, according to the solicitor, before Barnwell and Warren also robbed a Spinx gas station and fled on foot.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville.

