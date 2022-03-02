Greenville man pleads guilty to felony DUI in 2018 wreck that killed passenger

A Greenville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony driving under the influence in connection to a 2018 crash that killed a passenger.

Ronnie Eugene Austin, 59, of Greenville, was sentence to 10 years in prison, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Austin pleaded guilty prior to the beginning of his criminal trial, which had been scheduled for this week according to a Greenville County law clerk.

In April 2018, Austin and a passenger, Allen Marion Austin, 68, were traveling on South Pleasantburg Drive. Ronnie Austin attempted a U-turn near Melvin Drive when an oncoming vehicle struck the front right side of the car about 8:30 p.m.

Allen Austin died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest, according to previous coverage.

Calls to Ronnie Austin's public defender, Parker Baxley McClain were not immediately returned.

