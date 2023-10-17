Greenville mayoral, city council candidates face off in second debate. Here's what to know.

Just a week before early voting begins for city of Greenville's 2023 municipal elections, mayoral and city council candidates participated in a debate at Wade Hampton High School on Monday night.

The event, jointly hosted by League of Women Voters Greenville and Greater Good Greenville, allowed residents to hear candidate's views on issues affecting the city of Greenville ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Republican Mayor Knox White seeks his eighth term, which he says will be his last term if elected. Democratic challenger Michelle Shain is White's first opponent since 2007.

Democrat and incumbent Dorothy Dowe seeks reelection for the Greenville City Council at-large seat against first-time candidate and Republican Randall Fowler.

Incumbents John DeWorken (Republican, District 1) and Ken Gibson (Democrat, District 3) are both running unopposed for their city council seats.

Here's what to know about Monday night's candidate forum.

Affordable housing in Greenville remains concern for candidates

Among topics such as homelessness, traffic and parking, affordable housing represented one of the biggest concerns for candidates.

White says public-private partnerships matter when it comes to solving the affordable housing issue within Greenville, stating the city has put a number of incentives in place.

"We can provide these incentives,” he said. “I think maybe what's lacking now is kind of shining a light on the people who are doing the right thing, and also shining a light on people who are doing the wrong thing."

Shain said that affordable housing is often for the workforce within the city.

"When you're talking about affordable housing, we're talking about workforce housing for restaurant workers, for teachers and police and fire fighters. All of that needs to be addressed,” Shain said.

Candidates talk solutions for Greenville traffic

Traffic and parking also represented an issue brought up in questions for candidates.

“I am very optimistic that our new traffic management center, which will open in 2024, will help us with this,” Dowe said.

Fowler said Greenville needs traffic censors.

Shain said she would like to see park-and-ride programs implemented downtown for workers.

Lack of homeless court brought up as issue for city of Greenville

Fowler said the city of Greenville should have a homeless court.

"We're one of the only major cities in the state of South Carolina that does not have an active homeless court, that can humanely provide an avenue for individuals who are experiencing homelessness to gain a job, to earn income and be able to find themselves a place to live," he said.

Dowe countered and said a presentation will be held "very shortly" about a potential homeless court in Greenville, which she expects to become available.

