Greenville NAACP leaders object to McMaster's opt out of USDA Summer EBT program

Ruth Patton’s 17-year-old daughter Ebony loves to cook.

She’s prepared African, Mexican and Korean cuisine, all from recipes found on TikTok. She tends to gravitate toward vegetable-heavy meals. Ebony and her mom love to feed other people, too.

At times the Greenville mother and daughter have turned to federal funding to help purchase groceries for Ebony’s cooking.

The Pattons often relied on the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, a food assistance program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provided funding for supplemental meals for children during the school year at the height of COVID-19 pandemic.

While children nationwide have returned to in-person classes now have direct access to school lunches again, summer break can still leave some students with limited access to the food they need. In 2023, public officials saw the program’s need and expanded it beyond the school year to offer assistance during the summer.

But in January, South Carolina was one of 15 states to turn down an opportunity to implement a permanent version of the program in 2024.

The Greenville branch of the NAACP held a news conference on Feb. 1 in the Brockwood Senior Housing complex office to express concern about the impact foregoing the program could have on children across the state. Patton was one of eight who spoke at the event to describe how the decision would directly impact her family.

The Greenville branch of the NAACP hosts an event to express concern over Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to opt out of the USDA Summer EBT program, which would provide some families with $40 each month per child during the summer to buy groceries.

The Summer EBT program will provide $40 a month for children who are eligible for free or reduced lunch at school to cover certain groceries during the summer break. The money will be distributed on an electronic benefits transfer card, similarly to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Summer EBT benefits can be used to purchase items like fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat, poultry and fish, according to the USDA web page for the program.

Patton said her daughter has great grades and loves science, but she needs to be properly nourished to be successful in school.

During the conference, President and CEO of The Urban League of The Upstate Gail Awan spoke about how being hungry affects other areas of a person’s life.

"You cannot go to work. You cannot exceed and excel in school or without these basic needs met," Awan said.

It’s why Patton said she wants to see the program continue.

Ebony is part of the National Honors Society for science and French and her counselors speak highly of her as a student. She hopes to pursue a career in science. She’s a junior this year and will begin applying to colleges next year. In her free time, she volunteers with Put Down the Guns Now Young People, an organization dedicated to preventing gun violence among teens.

Patton said it can be depressing to struggle to afford groceries, but she doesn’t want her daughter to know that.

Greenville resident Ruth Patton speaks at an NAACP event on Feb. 1 about how the USDA Summer EBT program would help her family. Gov. Henry McMaster opted out of the program in January.

"I put on a good face for my daughter for her not to worry," Patton said. "I let her know it’s going be okay when I'm worried myself"

According to Lawson Wetli, the chair of the political action committee for the Greenville branch of the NAACP, the program would have provided for about 500,000 children.

Nationally, the USDA estimated the program will serve about 21 million children in 2024.

"Here in South Carolina, we are taxpayers. We are funding federal programs. Why should we not also receive the benefits of those programs specifically for our hungry children?" she asked.

The Pandemic EBT program was funded entirely by the federal government. Though Congress allotted $40 million to the Summer EBT program, states would have to pay 50% of the administrative costs needed to implement it.

It’s not yet clear what that cost will be and that’s one of the reasons South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he’s opted the state out.

On Jan. 30, McMaster told reporters that it’s time to "end these pandemic programs."

"Keep in mind that we already have programs to provide food for people below a certain income," McMaster said. "Also keep in mind we have food banks galore all over the state."

The current framework should be adequate for those in need, he said.

"We don't want to create an entitlement. The better way to do this is to rely on the programs that we have," McMaster said. "We know how much they cost, we know how to implement them, rely on the help that can be provided by private organizations, but we must keep our eye on the main thing, and the main thing is to provide good work and good careers and stability for our people."

Data from the USDA Economic Research Service showed that between 2020-2022 11.2% of Americans on average were food insecure, meaning that they had uncertain or limited access to enough nutritious food. In South Carolina, an average of 14.5% of the population experienced food insecurity, making it the fifth-highest percentage in the U.S.

When a person is skipping multiple meals because they can’t afford groceries, they’re considered to have "very low food security." Between 2020-2022, South Carolina had the highest average percentage of state residents with very low food security in the country, according to USDA’s data.

President of Greenville branch of the NAACP Rev. Emanuel Flemming Sr. speaks at an event to express concern over Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to opt out of the USDA Summer EBT program.

Patton said she often must prioritize groceries over other things she’d like to spend money on, specifically when it comes to rewarding Ebony for her achievements.

"You know, your kids are making good grades, you want to let them be able to enjoy life and do things. But there are a lot of things I have to say ‘no’ about because I have to worry about putting food in the house," she said.

The Rev. Emanuel R. Flemming, Sr., president of the Greenville branch of the NAACP, encouraged state residents to contact both McMaster and their local elected officials to express concern about the state not participating in the program.

"Think of the single mother with several jobs trying to provide for the children. Think of the impoverished families that have no choice and got to choose between paying bills and getting food," Flemming said. "This is not a time for us to make choices according to political affiliations, and preferences. But it is the time to make choices that are full of empathy for the betterment of all South Carolinians."

