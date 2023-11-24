Greenville PD arrests juvenile in shooting death at Warren Park

Nov. 23—Greenville police arrested a male juvenile suspect for manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges Wednesday night in connection with a shooting death at Warren Park.

According to a Greenville PD press release, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Webb Avenue and Trinity Street at about 9:45 p.m. Responding officers were directed to Warren Park at 3100 Webb Avenue where they located a 14-year-old male — dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

After the initial investigation, police say they believe the teen's death was caused by another person playing with a gun.

While the victim's name has not been released publicly at this time, Greenville ISD issued a statement on Thursday expressing sympathy to his family, friends and classmates.

"It is with heavy hearts this holiday week that we share the tragic news, a Greenville High School student was tragically shot and has passed away," the release from superintendent Sharon Boothe said. "We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family as we honor their privacy during this time of loss. Our crisis counseling team will be on-site Monday as we return from break, providing support for both students and staff."

The statement urged both students and staff to contact or visit one of the district's counselors if they would like to talk with someone. The statement also encouraged higher priority on gun safety, calling it "a very important topic to talk with your family about and we encourage you to take the time to do so."

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Potts at (903) 453-0428.