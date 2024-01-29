Greenville PD charges two women with drug manufacture and delivery

Jan. 28—Greenville police on Friday arrested two women on drug charges at a house on Clark Street between Sayle and King streets south of Joe Ramsey Boulevard.

According to Greenville PD, narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation at 3505 Clark St and early Friday served a search warrant at the address. During the search, officers found crack cocaine and also seized cash and two firearms. Two females at the residence were taken into custody for felony drug charges.

Charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 were 23-year-old Samantha Bell Robinson and 21-year-old Jo Marie Hopkins. Both women were being held at the Hunt County jail with bond set at $200,000 each.

Bell was arrested previously on a marijuana possession charge in October of last year and released at that time on a $750 personal recognizance bond. No other information was found on either woman during a criminal background check but both had residential addresses in both Greenville and Dallas.

The punishment for a conviction on manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 charges is five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.