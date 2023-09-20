Greenville PD investigating Saturday shooting

Sep. 19—Greenville police are investigating a "road rage" shooting incident that left two victims injured over the weekend.

At approximately 12:19 a.m. on Saturday, Greenville PD was notified by emergency staff at the Hunt Regional Medical Center's emergency room that they were treating two subjects for gunshot wounds.

The victims stated the incident that led to their injuries occurred in the north part of Greenville — somewhere on the roadway between Graham Park and the Wolfe City Drive/Commerce Drive split — while they were passing the suspect vehicle or while the suspect vehicle was trying to overtake them.

The suspect vehicle is being described as a black Ford pickup with large chrome wheels and undercarriage lights that shine down onto the roadway. Occupants of the vehicle reportedly fired into the victims' vehicle as they were along this route. The reasoning behind the reported violence is unknown.

Both victims appeared to be in stable condition as of the time officers responded to the hospital.

No further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Wooldridge at bwooldridge@ci.greenville.tx.us or (903) 457-2909.