Greenville PD investigating Sunday domestic disturbance shooting

Oct. 10—Greenville police continue to investigate a domestic disturbance-related shooting that occurred late in the afternoon on Sunday.

According to a press release from the City of Greenville, police officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 1400 block of Tulane Street just off State Highway 34. The time of the dispatch was approximately 5:25 p.m.

The release further states that before arriving on the scene, officers were informed that shots at been fired. Officers arrived shortly afterward and were told the person with the gun had left the scene.

Police officers — in conjunction with Greenville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division — investigated and determined the gunfire had occurred over a domestic disturbance and one subject had been treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information is being released at this time.