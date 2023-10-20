Greenville PD investigating Thursday home shooting death

Oct. 20—Greenville police on Thursday responded to a call of a shooting inside a home in the 2200 block of Stanford between Moulton Street and Wesley Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene at approximately 11:12 p.m., officers discovered a deceased 31-year-old male — the victim of an apparent gunshot wound. According to Greenville PD, there was reportedly a physical altercation between the victim and another male subject that led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with further information about the incident should contact Det. Wooldridge at (903) 457-2909 or via email at Bwooldridge@ci.greenville.tx.us.