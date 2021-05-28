Greenville PD reports arrest of man with a gun

May 28—Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested a Mount Pleasant man late Thursday night on a charge of an assault with a gun.

The arrest to Jakerian Epps was one of three reported between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday. The officers responded to 164 calls and filed 27 reports during the period.

Epps, 21, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Thursday in the 2900 block of Robin Road. He was being held Thursday afternoon in the Hunt County Detention Center Friday on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-firearm. A bond amount was not immediately announced.

As of Friday, it was unknown whether Epps had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

—Dakorian Dawoine Givens and Steven Ray Smith of Greenville were each taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

—Andrea Lynn Marshall of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license invalid and on an outstanding warrant.

—Corey Lynn Stevenson, no address listed, was taken into custody on one count each of resisting arrest, evading arrest and failure to identify and on two outstanding warrants.