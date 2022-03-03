Greenville Police Department investigates reported accidental shooting
Mar. 2—The Greenville Police Department has released a statement concerning a an accidental shooting which was reported Tuesday night:
On March 1, 2022, at approximately 7:46 p.m., Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to 6320 Stonewall in reference to a 20-year-old white male being accidentally shot with an airsoft pellet gun. The victim was transported by Care Flight to a hospital in Plano, Texas. No further information will be released at this time.