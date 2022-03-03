Greenville Police Department investigates reported accidental shooting

The Daily Beast

Philadelphia Police Department Missing PersonsPHILADELPHIA—Thomas “TJ” Siderio could not escape where he came from. That’s how one woman who described herself as a close family friend put it in an interview on Wednesday near the seventh grader’s school, hours after local police shot and killed him. Authorities said the incident began when cops took gunfire late Tuesday and pursued two people, one of whom was Siderio; the child was fatally shot once in the back as he fled.“He just wanted somebody